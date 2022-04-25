Left Menu

Partial waiver to penalties on select deficit stamp duty payment cases in Maha

As per the new amnesty scheme, the state government has decided to waive the penalty to 10 per cent from April 1 to July 2022, and 50 per cent between August 1 to November 30.In a nutshell, a waiver of 90 per cent on the penalty amount has been given for the period between April to July and later 50 per cent waiver on the penalty amount on the deficit stamp duty will be applied between August and November, said the official.He added that this is the first time that such a scheme was introduced to settle cases.PTI SPKNSK NSK

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:11 IST
Partial waiver to penalties on select deficit stamp duty payment cases in Maha
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, the Maharashtra government has introduced an amnesty scheme to waive the penalty to a significant extent imposed for the deficit payment of stamp duty in select cases. The waiver shall apply only to pending cases as of March 31, 2022, and in which at least one notice has been served. This scheme shall not be applicable to new cases filed after this date, an official said on Monday. Property documents get registered at the offices of the sub-registrar under the Registration and Stamp Department. During the scrutiny of these documents during the internal audit, some cases of deficit stamp duty cases come up, the official said. ''These cases of deficit stamp duty come up due to various reasons such as the partial evasion of stamp duty, not paying appropriate stamp duty at the time of executing and registering the property document by the property buyers or the application of improper guidelines by the officials concerned,'' said the official from the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Stamp Controller.

He added that when such cases of deficit stamp duty are reported during the audit, the penalty is levied. As per the new amnesty scheme, the state government has decided to waive the penalty to 10 per cent from April 1 to July 2022, and 50 per cent between August 1 to November 30.

''In a nutshell, a waiver of 90 per cent on the penalty amount has been given for the period between April to July and later 50 per cent waiver on the penalty amount on the deficit stamp duty will be applied between August and November,'' said the official.

He added that this is the first time that such a scheme was introduced to settle cases.

PTI SPKNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022