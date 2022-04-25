Left Menu

Centre has not sought feedback from states on raising GST on 143 items, clarifies Finance Ministry

Regarding reports in a section of the media that feedback has been sought from States on raising GST rates on 143 items, the Finance Ministry on Monday clarified that no feedback from States has been sought on the GST rates for any specific items and the reports are purely speculative without any basis in fact.

A Finance Ministry release said the GST Council, in its 45th Meeting had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the rationalization of rates. The deliberations of the Group are ongoing. The views of the States were sought generally on the Terms of References (ToRs) of the GoM soon after it was set up in September, 2021. A report of the Group is yet to be submitted to the Council for consideration. (ANI)

