Left Menu

Police arrest man for triple murder in UP's Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one man on Monday for allegedly killing a girl and her parents in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after she refused to have a relationship with him.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:08 IST
Police arrest man for triple murder in UP's Gorakhpur
SSP Vipin Tada, Gorakhpur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one man on Monday for allegedly killing a girl and her parents in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after she refused to have a relationship with him. "The accused executed the killing of the girl of age around 22-years and her parents with a sharp object after the girl refused to have a love relationship with him," said Vipin Tada, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gorakhpur.

After receiving the information about the killing, the police force along with the SSP and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) reached the location and arrested the accused, following a scuffle. The accused, identified as Alok Kumar Paswan, was shot in the right leg by the police and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022