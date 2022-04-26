Left Menu

Delhi bomb scare: Received threat call over Delhi's Mohammadpur name change matter, says BJP leader

Just a day after the Delhi Police found an unidentified bag with a grenade in the Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi, a local BJP councilor Bhagat Singh Tokas has reportedly received a threat call.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:17 IST
Delhi bomb scare: Received threat call over Delhi's Mohammadpur name change matter, says BJP leader
BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Just a day after the Delhi Police found an unidentified bag with a grenade in the Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi, a local BJP councilor Bhagat Singh Tokas has reportedly received a threat call. Tokas on Tuesday said that the hand grenade that was found on Monday in the Mohammadpur area in Delhi is the mischief of an anti-social element to threaten him and the people of Mohammadpur.

"Yesterday, a hand grenade was found in Mohammadpur. So, this is the mischief of an anti-social element to threaten me and the people of my village. The investigation is going on. Someone has brought an old grenade and has kept it near my house, but I would like to say that we are celebrating the 75th Azaadi's Amrit Mahotsav and these elements should have been abolished at the time of independence. I would like to thank Delhi state BJP President Adesh Gupta that a big campaign under his leadership will be held soon for the remaining 40 more places that are named after Mughals who looted us," Tokas told ANI. Speaking about the resolution passed in the corporation for changing the name of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram, Tokas said, "Last year, we passed a resolution of renaming Mohhamadpur in the Zonal committee. Keeping the sentiments of the people of our village in mind, the resolution was passed by the corporation."

He further spoke about the threats that he received after the resolution was passed. He said, " From then onwards, I have been receiving threat calls asking me why do I want to rename Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram. FIR was also registered for that threat and that call came from Hyderabad." "Two days before, our Delhi BJP State President Adesh Gupta held a press conference in which he asked Kejriwal that the file of renaming the place has been sent by the Chief Town Planner of MCD and yesterday a hand grenade was found in Mohammadpur," he said.

"We have passed the name from the corporation. Delhi government does only appeasement politics," added the BJP leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022