Pope cancels day's activities due to flare up of knee pain -Vatican
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:26 IST
- Country:
- Vatican
Pope Francis on Tuesday abruptly cancelled his activities for the day because of a flare up in knee pain, the Vatican said.
A statement said the move was taken under doctors' advice.
