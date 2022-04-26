Left Menu

Pope cancels day's activities due to flare up of knee pain -Vatican

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:26 IST
Pope cancels day's activities due to flare up of knee pain -Vatican
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Francis on Tuesday abruptly cancelled his activities for the day because of a flare up in knee pain, the Vatican said.

A statement said the move was taken under doctors' advice.

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022