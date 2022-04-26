Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan plans visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday -two sources

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:21 IST
Turkey's Erdogan plans visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday -two sources
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday and meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters. Earlier this month, Turkey decided to transfer the legal case over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul to Saudi Arabia.

Turkey has approached several Gulf countries for economic support as it faces soaring inflation, compounded by surging energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022