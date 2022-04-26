Turkey's Erdogan plans visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday -two sources
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:21 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday and meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters. Earlier this month, Turkey decided to transfer the legal case over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul to Saudi Arabia.
Turkey has approached several Gulf countries for economic support as it faces soaring inflation, compounded by surging energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine prepares for Russian assault, calls for more support
TOP WRAP 10-As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
War to slash Ukraine's GDP output by over 45%, World Bank forecasts
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
ILO and IMO call for urgent action to protect seafarers trapped in Ukraine