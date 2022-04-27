White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House is worried Iran could develop a nuclear weapon in weeks, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted earlier in the day the country has accelerated its nuclear program.
"Yes it definitely worries us," Psaki said, adding the time needed for Iran to produce a nuclear weapon is down from about a year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Iran
- Jen Psaki
Advertisement