White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:56 IST
The White House is worried Iran could develop a nuclear weapon in weeks, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted earlier in the day the country has accelerated its nuclear program.

"Yes it definitely worries us," Psaki said, adding the time needed for Iran to produce a nuclear weapon is down from about a year.

