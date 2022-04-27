Delhi Police nab 3 for online betting during IPL match

Left Menu

Three men were arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday for online betting during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Delhi's Vijay Vihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:55 IST
Three men were arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday for online betting during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Delhi's Vijay Vihar. "Based on a tip received in the PS Vijay Vihar (Delhi) on Tuesday evening, three persons namely Tarun (33), Deepak (39), and Dinesh Khatri (24) were arrested for playing and running IPL cricket betting on a match between Rajasthan Royals (RC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)," said the police.

The police informed that they have recovered 5 mobile phones, 1 Laptop, 1 LED TV, 1 Calculator, 2 Note Books, 2 Pens and Rs 1,09,260 (in cash) from the location. "Bobby, the owner of the building, who also ran this betting racket, is currently absconding. Concerted efforts are being made to nab him," the police stated further.

A case under various sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

