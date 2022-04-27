German gas lobby group calls for gas stockpiling in face of Russian threat
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German gas lobby group Zukunft Gas (Future Gas) said on Wednesday Germany must immediately start stockpiling more gas now that Russia is using the energy source as a political tool.
"We need to save gas now so that we have enough in winter," said the group's head Timm Kehler in a statement.
