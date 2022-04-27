Poland's Gaz-System says customers receiving gas in line with demand

Polish customers are receiving gas in line with demand, pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Wednesday, adding that connections with Germany and the Czech Republic made it possible to balance the system after Russia cut off supplies.

"The transmission network is continuously supplied from other directions," Gaz-System said in a statement. "Gas is transported to customers in accordance with their current needs."

