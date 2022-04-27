Poland's Gaz-System says customers receiving gas in line with demand
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish customers are receiving gas in line with demand, pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Wednesday, adding that connections with Germany and the Czech Republic made it possible to balance the system after Russia cut off supplies.
"The transmission network is continuously supplied from other directions," Gaz-System said in a statement. "Gas is transported to customers in accordance with their current needs."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Polish, Baltic presidents head to Ukraine in show of support
Polish president calls war in Ukraine "terrorism", demands justice
Volleyball-Poland and Slovenia to host world championship, says Polish PM
EU okays German, Polish aid for companies hit by sanctions against Russia