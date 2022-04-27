Left Menu

ONGC inks MoU with Norway's Equinor for E&P, clean energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:13 IST
ONGC inks MoU with Norway's Equinor for E&P, clean energy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA for collaboration in oil and gas exploration and production as well as clean energy projects.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked on April 26, the company said in a statement.

The agreement is ''for collaboration and partnership in areas of upstream exploration and production, midstream, downstream and clean energy options, including carbon capture utilisation and sequestration (CCUS),'' it said.

Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf, present in around 30 countries worldwide.

The MoU was signed during the visit of a high-level delegation of Norway to India.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Alka Mittal and Executive Vice President of Equinor Irene Rummelhoff were present on the occasion.

''As per the agreement, both ONGC and Equinor will collaborate with each other in the field of upstream oil and gas, midstream, marketing and trading, besides exploring further options in low carbon fuel, renewables, Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) as well as Carbon Capture Utilisation and Sequestration (CCUS) opportunities in India,'' it said.

The MoU is valid for two years under which both companies have agreed to work together in the areas identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022