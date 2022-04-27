Left Menu

Karnataka CM assures of strict action after man electrocuted to death in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday reacted to the death of a man due to electrocution on a footpath in Bengaluru, saying that all departments and officers concerned would be dealt with sternly, and "no one will be spared".

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday reacted to the death of a man due to electrocution on a footpath in Bengaluru, saying that all departments and officers concerned would be dealt with sternly, and "no one will be spared". Bommai also said that the victim will be given compensation as per the norms of the electricity department.

Addressing the media here, the Chief Minister said, "I've asked police officers to probe the matter and will take action against the concerned officers...Be it Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) or Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), no one will be spared." "We'll give compensation as per the electricity department norms," he added.

As per the Sanjaynagar Police Station, a 27-year-old person, namely Kishore, died due to an electric shock caused by a broken electric wire in a park, near Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru on Monday night. A case in the matter has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated, they added. The brother of the deceased said that Kishore has fallen upon the cable and died of electrocution right after.

"I used to come here with my brother. We finished our work and we were going back, there was a cable lying on the road, my brother fell down and right after that, he was electrocuted. We took him to a nearby hospital, but he died before reaching," said Ankit, brother of Kishore. (ANI)

