FACTBOX-European measures in case Russian gas supply stops

European governments are preparing for possible disruption of Russian gas after Gazprom halted supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" following his invasion of Ukraine agree to implement a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles. Some European nations have refused and are putting plans in place to manage gas supply and even ration power in case Russian gas flows stop.

The EU has rules to prevent and respond to disruption to gas supplies, which identify three levels of crisis: an early warning, an alert, and an emergency. Member states are required to have plans in place for how they would manage the impact of a supply disruption at the three levels. In an emergency, governments can intervene only if market-based measures are insufficient to ensure supplies to households and to customers providing essential services.

Following is a summary of actions by individual European governments (in alphabetical order): AUSTRIA

Austria, which gets around 80% of its gas from Russia, has said it activated the first step of a three-stage emergency plan, tightening its monitoring of the gas market but taking no extra measures for now to secure its supply. Measures such as gas rationing would only come into play if the third phase of the emergency plan were activated, which required an "immediate crisis".

The government was budgeting up to 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) to fill the nation's gas reservoirs to 80% of capacity by the autumn from 18% now, on top of 1.6 billion euros already earmarked this year for a strategic gas reserve. BRITAIN

Britain gets around 3% of its gas from Russia. It will allow payments to Gazprombank and its subsidiaries for gas to European Union countries until the end of May. A spokesperson for the National Grid said: "Supply continues to be available from a diverse number of sources. The gas supply margin is expected to be sufficient in all of our supply and demand scenarios."

National Grid has a range of tools available to manage any operational requirements, the spokesperson added. BULGARIA

Greece will offer help to Bulgaria after Russia cut off its gas supply, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his Bulgarian counterpart on Wednesday. Bulgaria, which meets over 90% of its gas needs from Russia, has been holding talks with Azerbaijan to increase gas imports and is exploring ways of importing LNG through terminals in Greece and Turkey.

Its gas grid operator also opened a tender for underground drilling as part of plans to almost double storage capacity and prepare for any supply disruptions. DENMARK

Denmark has the same emergency plan in place as Germany because it is an EU member, but it has not activated the "early warning" phase of the plan. FRANCE

French gas transport network operator GRTgaz has put in place measures that can be invoked to limit gas supply to customers in the event of shortages, and called on shippers to fill underground storage ahead of next winter. The measures allow the company to issue orders to reduce or interrupt gas consumption within two hours to large consumers connected to its network, and ask distribution system operators to do the same in the event of a shortage.

France gets around 20% of its gas from Russia. GERMANY

Germany has activated the first "early warning" stage of an emergency plan. A second stage would be when disruption to supply or high demand upsets the usual balance but can still be corrected without intervention. The third level is emergency, when market-based measures have failed to remedy shortages and when Germany's network regulator must decide how to distribute any remaining gas supplies.

Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021 and 40% in the first quarter of 2022. German gas lobby group Zukunft Gas (Future Gas) said on Wednesday Germany must immediately start stockpiling now Russia is using the fuel as a political tool.

GREECE Under a contingency plan, Greece, which uses gas mainly for power generation, would get additional quantities of LNG and switch four gas-fired plants to diesel. It might also ramp up Azeri gas purchases.

Spare coal-fired capacity can also be activated. Russian gas covers about 40% of the country's annual needs.

ITALY Ecology Transition minister Roberto Cingolani has said Italy can rely on sufficient reserves to avert a critical situation in the next few months even if it had to suspend gas imports from Russia soon.

Italy gets around 40% of its gas supply from Russia. THE NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands gets around 15%-20% of its gas from Russia. The government said it will ask citizens and businesses to use less gas but has not yet activated its gas crisis plan. POLAND

In the case of risk to supply security, Poland's climate ministry submits a formal motion to the government to introduce limitations on gas use for consumers. These would affect industry first and shield households, but have yet to be activated. Poland gets around 50% of its annual gas demand from Russia.

Poland's energy supplies are secure, Poland's climate ministry said on Tuesday in response to the news that Russia would halt shipments. The minister said there was no need to draw from gas reserves and that gas to consumers would not be cut. A pipeline connecting Poland to Norwegian gas fields that is designed to reduce Poland's reliance on Russia will be partly operational from Oct. 1, minister in charge of energy security Piotr Naimski said on Wednesday.

Poland also said it did not need to draw on reserves and its gas storage was 76% full. SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Neither country on the Iberian peninsula counts Russia among its main providers. Spain, which brought in 8% of its gas in the form of Russian LNG in 2021, has said its security of supply is based on reliance on diverse suppliers.

SWITZERLAND Switzerland, which has a comparatively low natural gas dependency of around 15% of its energy consumption, decided to establish a winter gas reserve in March. The gas industry and authorities are working on implementing that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)