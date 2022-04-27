On 21st foundation day, TRS resolves to play key role in national politics

With Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti turning 21, party president K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to move out of the regional political sphere and venture into national politics. During the celebrations of its foundation day at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, the TRS adopted a resolution that the party will play a "key role in national politics" in the coming days.

The party, Rao said, needs to play a "constructive role" and fill the political void at the national level. TRS aims to bring a quality change in the country on the lines of desirable results achieved in the state in education, irrigation, health and economic sectors, he added. Among other resolutions taken today, the TRS has resolved to fight against religious intolerance and protect the national integrity and the country's unique culture.

The TRS plenary observed that the growing religious intolerance will weaken the country on all fronts. The TRS called on people to fight unitedly against the "barbaric" acts by some political forces and spread the message of love and peace. Besides, TRS also passed a resolution demanding control of inflation. The party took strong exception to the Centre's indifference towards solving the price hike issue.

The TRS called for 33 per cent of reservation for women in the legislative bodies. The party has already adopted a resolution in support of women's reservation in the legislative bodies in the state assembly and sent it to the Centre for consideration. The TRS government is already implementing 50 per cent reservation in local bodies for women. The party has also demanded the Union Government to constitute Backward Caste Welfare Ministry and also take up Backward Caste census in the country. The TRS said that all the pending issues and problems being faced by Backward Caste people would have been addressed if a separate ministry for them is constituted in the country.

It has also demanded that the Union Government to enhance the quota to the deserved communities in education and employment based on their social conditions. The TRS demanded to increase the quota for Muslims to 12 per cent from 4 per cent in proportionate of the population. The ST reservation should also be increased to 10 per cent, the party said. It has also demanded the Centre to collect the taxes from the divisive pool and stop the practice of tax collection through Cess, alleging that it dented state share from the tax revenue.

The TRS has also asked the Centre to resolve the Telangana share in river Krishna water under section 3 of the River Water Dispute Act and also instruct Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to resolve the issue. One of the many resolutions of the TRS includes the fight against the Union Government which allegedly undermined the federal spirit and suppressing Constitutional rights which have been accorded to the states.

K Chandrashekhar Rao led TRS has demanded the Centre to sanction Navodaya schools and medical colleges to Telangana. The party warned that it will launch a struggle if the demands are not met soon. The ruling party has demanded the Centre to implement 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, launched by Telangana Government, in the country.

The TRS has also called for withdrawing GST on handlooms. It also opposed the "anti weavers" policies adopted by the Centre. The Centre has imposed 5 per cent GST on handloom products. The party also expressed gratitude to the Telangana Government for procuring paddy in the current season after Centre turned down the state's plea to purchase paddy directly from farmers. (ANI)

