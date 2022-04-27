Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter has started between security forces and militants in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 19:43 IST
An encounter has started between security forces and militants in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police. "Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that three terrorists, including a deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)

