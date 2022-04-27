Left Menu

Karnataka CM takes part in 10th-anniversary celebrations of Excellent Educational Institution

In his address after inaugurating the newly built dining hall and the tenth-anniversary celebrations of the Excellent Educational Institution, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that there is big scope for logical thinking at Excellent Institution.

ANI | Dakshina (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:04 IST
Karnataka CM takes part in 10th-anniversary celebrations of Excellent Educational Institution
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his address after inaugurating the newly built dining hall and the tenth-anniversary celebrations of the Excellent Educational Institution, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that there is big scope for logical thinking at Excellent Institution. "Once a student is always a student. Learning is a continuous process. While there is an exam after the lessons at school, there will be no syllabus, timetable or teaching in life. We should be ready to face the exams and learn from experience in life", Bommai said.

He further, "Jains have a great culture based on the ideals of sacrifice and non-violence. Founder of Excellent Institution Yuvaraj Jain and his wife Rashmika Jain have dedicated their lives and resources to offer education. It is heartening to see their dedication with the true ideals of Mahaveera." Bommai was full of praise for the Gurukula model of Excellent Institution and the excellent academic ambience it has created for the students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022