Karnataka CM takes part in 10th-anniversary celebrations of Excellent Educational Institution

In his address after inaugurating the newly built dining hall and the tenth-anniversary celebrations of the Excellent Educational Institution, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that there is big scope for logical thinking at Excellent Institution. "Once a student is always a student. Learning is a continuous process. While there is an exam after the lessons at school, there will be no syllabus, timetable or teaching in life. We should be ready to face the exams and learn from experience in life", Bommai said.

He further, "Jains have a great culture based on the ideals of sacrifice and non-violence. Founder of Excellent Institution Yuvaraj Jain and his wife Rashmika Jain have dedicated their lives and resources to offer education. It is heartening to see their dedication with the true ideals of Mahaveera." Bommai was full of praise for the Gurukula model of Excellent Institution and the excellent academic ambience it has created for the students. (ANI)

