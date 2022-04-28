Left Menu

Karnataka: Man spills acid on 24 yr old woman for rejecting marriage proposal

In a tragic incident, a case has surfaced wherein a 24-year-old woman near the Sunkadakatte area of West Bengaluru became a victim of an acid attack late Thursday night.

Karnataka: Man spills acid on 24 yr old woman for rejecting marriage proposal
In a tragic incident, a case has surfaced wherein a 24-year-old woman near the Sunkadakatte area of West Bengaluru became a victim of an acid attack late Thursday night. The victim is currently hospitalized. Reportedly, the accused man spilled acid over the victim as the latter rejected his marriage proposal.

In a conversation with ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police-West Division in Bengaluru City, Sanjeev M Patil confirmed the information and said, "An acid attack case has been reported within the limits of Kamakshipalya Police Station in the area. The woman has been given primary health care and is out of danger." "We have formed teams to nab the accused at the earliest," said Patil.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

