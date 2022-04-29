Left Menu

Argentina's soybean harvest speeds up thanks to favorable weather: BA grains exchange

The country's corn harvest registered little progress in the last seven days as farmers prioritize soybean threshing, the exchange said, noting that the cereal harvest only advanced 1.4 percentage points in recent days, to 24.6% of the planted area. Argentina is the world's second largest exporter of corn and the exchange's estimate for the cereal's harvest is of 49 million tonnes.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:56 IST
Argentina's soybean harvest speeds up thanks to favorable weather: BA grains exchange
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's soybean harvest for the 2021/22 cycle gained momentum in the last week of April, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday, keeping unchanged its production estimate of 42 million tonnes for the oilseed. In its weekly crop report, the BdeC said that favorable weather conditions for fieldwork in central Argentina over the last week "provided fluidity to the harvesting work on the center of the country's agricultural area."

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, and until Wednesday its farmers had harvested 46.4% of the area sown, marking a week-on-week advance of 15.2 percentage points. The country's corn harvest registered little progress in the last seven days as farmers prioritize soybean threshing, the exchange said, noting that the cereal harvest only advanced 1.4 percentage points in recent days, to 24.6% of the planted area.

Argentina is the world's second largest exporter of corn and the exchange's estimate for the cereal's harvest is of 49 million tonnes.

Also Read: Argentina to help low-income earners cope with inflation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022