IIT Madras reports 171 COVID cases so far

A total of 171 COVID-19 cases reported from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras till now, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Thursday. The Health Secretary informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the COVID cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

"Total 171 Covid19 cases detected in IIT-Madras campus till now," Radhakrishnan said in a briefing yesterday. Further, he said, "Few more cases have been reported in IIT Madras. These all are part of our saturation test. There is nothing to panic about. We have not closed the institution. We are ensuring that the cluster doesn't spread to other places."

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all COVID-19 safety protocols. Earlier on Wednesday, IIT Madras had 111 COVID-19 positive cases in the campus, according to the Tamil Nadu health department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)