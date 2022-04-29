Left Menu

ITBP Himveers participate in Yoga at height of 15,000 feet in snow-covered Himalayas

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have participate in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas ahead of International Yoga Day.

29-04-2022
Image Credit: ANI
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in a Yoga session at a height of 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas ahead of International Yoga Day.

"Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas under the aegis of the forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022," ITBP informed.

With the celebration of 'Yog Utsav' at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

