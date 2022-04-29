Oil depot damaged in Ukraine's Donetsk - report
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:06 IST
Ukrainian forces have shelled and damaged an oil depot in the city of Donetsk in the country's east which is held by Russian-backed separatists, the RIA news agency quoted a separatist official as saying on Friday.
Images posted online showed the facility on fire.
