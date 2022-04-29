Left Menu

"Keep your hands in your pockets," female UK minister tells male lawmakers

British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said all women working in parliament had been subject to sexist language or inappropriate touching and advised her male colleagues to keep their hands in their pockets.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:21 IST
Anne-Marie Trevelyan Image Credit: Wikipedia
British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said all women working in parliament had been subject to sexist language or inappropriate touching and advised her male colleagues to keep their hands in their pockets. The behavior of lawmakers in the Palace of Westminster is in focus after the ruling Conservative Party said this week it was investigating allegations that a member of parliament was seen watching pornography in the House of Commons debating chamber.

"I think all of us as women in parliament have been subjected to inappropriate language and to wandering hands ... It's never okay anywhere. It's not okay in Westminster either," Trevelyan told Sky News. "Fundamentally, if you're a bloke, keep your hands in your pockets and behave as you would if you had your daughter in the room."

