Left Menu

Pipeline operator TC Energy posts quarterly profit

Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss when it took C$2.2 billion in impairment charges related to the suspension of its Keystone XL pipeline project. TC's Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was expected to carry 830,000 barrels per day of heavy crude from Canada's Alberta province to Nebraska in the United States, was scrapped in 2021 after the United States canceled a key permit.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 17:46 IST
Pipeline operator TC Energy posts quarterly profit

Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss when it took C$2.2 billion in impairment charges related to the suspension of its Keystone XL pipeline project.

TC's Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was expected to carry 830,000 barrels per day of heavy crude from Canada's Alberta province to Nebraska in the United States, was scrapped in 2021 after the United States canceled a key permit. The company's liquids pipelines also posted C$272 million profit from a year-earlier loss of C$2.51 billion and earnings rose marginally for its Canadian natural gas pipelines.

Demand is on the rise for liquefied and renewable natural gases as European countries try to cut imports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Net income attributable to common shares stood at C$358 million ($281.18 million), or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$1.1 billion, or C$1.1 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2732 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022