Left Menu

Chile's March copper production falls 7.2%, manufacturing output up 3.3%

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:51 IST
Chile's March copper production falls 7.2%, manufacturing output up 3.3%
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7.2% year on year to 462,360 tonnes in March, the country's statistics agency INE said on Friday.

Manufacturing output on the other hand rose 3.3% year-over-year in march due to an increase in food product manufacturing.

Also Read: Chile constitution drafters set for key debate on mining, environment

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022