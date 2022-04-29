Chile's March copper production falls 7.2%, manufacturing output up 3.3%
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:51 IST
Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7.2% year on year to 462,360 tonnes in March, the country's statistics agency INE said on Friday.
Manufacturing output on the other hand rose 3.3% year-over-year in march due to an increase in food product manufacturing.
