Chile's March copper production falls 7.2%, manufacturing output up 3.3%

Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7.2% year on year to 462,360 tonnes in March, the country's statistics agency INE said on Friday.

Manufacturing output on the other hand rose 3.3% year-over-year in march due to an increase in food product manufacturing.

