Char Dham Yatra: COVID testing, vaccination certificates not mandatory for devotees

Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra which is set to begin on May 3, the Uttarakhand government has instructed all the devotees to register on the state's portal before their arrival.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-04-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 11:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra which is set to begin on May 3, the Uttarakhand government has instructed all the devotees to register on the state's portal before their arrival. However, COVID-19 testing and checking of vaccination certificates have not been made mandatory for the devotees.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu took a meeting of the concerned officers on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clear the confusion regarding carrying out COVID-19 tests of travelers and pilgrims coming from outside Uttarakhand. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of Char Dham Yatra till further orders.

To date, it is not mandatory for passengers and devotees arriving from the state borders to undergo COVID-19 testing, and present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the official said. However, it is mandatory for all travelers and devotees to register on the portal operated by the Tourism Department for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The situation should be continuously monitored at the government and administration level, the official added. (ANI)

