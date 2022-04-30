Left Menu

Britain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 11:39 IST
Britain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units
Russia has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from failed advances in northeast Ukraine, a British military update said on Saturday. "Shortcomings in Russian tactical coordination remain. A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully leverage its combat mass, despite localised improvements," the military tweeted.

"Russia hopes to rectify issues that have previously constrained its invasion by geographically concentrating combat power, shortening supply lines and simplifying command and control," it said.

