Loudspeaker row: UP Police removes more than 45,000 loudspeakers in state

Uttar Pradesh Police informed on Saturday morning that as many as 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state. In a conversation with ANI, Additional Director General of Police ( Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar said, "So far 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 58,861 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters."

This news comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places. Prior to this announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions for restricting the volume of loudspeakers at religious places, earlier this month.

"The order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state was issued on Saturday. A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought by April 30," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said. "The police have been directed to establish conversations with the religious leaders, and ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by coordinating with them," said Awasthi.

On April 13, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government and reiterated his demand that loudspeakers from mosques be removed. He has asked the government to act before May 3 failing which the government can face consequences, he said. Several leaders came out in support of MNS chief by saying that they will play Hanuman Chalisa instead of Azaan at mosques. (ANI)

