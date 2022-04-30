Left Menu

Poland's PGNiG says gas flowing to Novatek customers cut off earlier

PGNiG said on Friday that its subsidiaries, Polska Spolka Gazownictwa and PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny, would provide gas to customers in areas affected by a halt in deliveries from Russian company Novatek Green Energy. On Thursday, several towns across Poland had their gas supplies cut by the Russian-owned supplier hit by sanctions.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-04-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 12:38 IST
Poland's biggest gas company PGNiG said on Saturday morning that it had started delivering gas to 10 different towns and region across Poland that had had their gas cut off earlier in the week. PGNiG said on Friday that its subsidiaries, Polska Spolka Gazownictwa and PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny, would provide gas to customers in areas affected by a halt in deliveries from Russian company Novatek Green Energy.

On Thursday, several towns across Poland had their gas supplies cut by the Russian-owned supplier hit by sanctions. "Good news for the residents of Łeba and tourists going there for the May weekend. #Gas provided by...#PGNiG is already available to customers in this coastal commune. As in nine others, where fuel was supplied by Novatek," the company said in a tweet early Saturday.

