TDP demands resignation of Andhra Education Minister over class 10 exam paper leak case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana over the class 10 exam paper leak case. TDP state president K Atchannaidu slammed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that he destroyed the education sector, along with other sectors, with his policies and failure to prevent leakages of question papers.

In a statement, the TDP leader said, "The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) remained silent spectators while the 10th class exam papers were getting leaked. They were playing dangerous games with the lives of lakhs of students. Why was the Chief Minister not speaking on the leakage issue?" Police have so far arrested 12 people including nine teachers in the case.

Terming the arrest of the teachers in the case as "atrocious", the TDP leader alleged that the question papers were circulated in the WhatsApp groups of YSRCP leaders. The TDP leader alleged that the Chief Minister himself had a "dubious" track record of having snatched away 10th class exam papers. "His party gangs had taken him as an example and started leaking question papers. In the past, GMC Balayogi resigned following allegations of paper leakage during his term as Education Minister," Atchannaidu said.

Atchannaidu alleged that Botsa Satyanarayana was not responding even though the leaked 10th class exam papers were being sold in the market. "There was no action despite evidence available for this," the TDP leader said. Atchannaidu demanded that the Minister should resign immediately so as to allow a detailed investigation into the paper leakage scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)