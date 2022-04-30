Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project Unit-3 reaches significant milestone

The Indo-Russian joint venture Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu achieved a significant milestone as the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) considered as the heart of the reactor was positioned at its designated place in the third unit of KKNPP on Saturday, officials said.

The RPV is made up of low-alloy high-strength steel, weighing 316 metric tonnes and 19.45 metres tall and this is where the nuclear fission process takes place before the electricity is generated from it, a press release said.

NPCIL Chairman and Managing Director Bhuwan Chandra Pathak was the chief guest on the occasion at Kudankulam, located about 650 km from here, where the milestone was achieved.

The 200 mm thick cylindrical vessel with in-built safety systems would house fuel assemblies, the control rods and a host of other mechanisms, an official said.

KKNPP Site Director Rajeev Manohar Godbole and senior officials of KKNPP and NPCIL were also present on the occasion, the release said.

