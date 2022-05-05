Insurgent groups involved in poppy cultivation in Manipur, says N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said some insurgent groups of his state are involved in poppy cultivation. "In some parts of the state, some suspension of operation groups, underground groups are there and they are involved in poppy cultivation and they are slightly increasing poppy plantation," Singh said. Speaking to ANI, the Manipur Chief Minister said that insurgency problems in Manipur and other parts of the North-Eastern region are now improving and 75 per cent of insurgency problems have been reduced, but some groups are still involved in illegal activities. Singh on Wednesday raised the issue during the interaction between the state government of the North-Eastern states and the central government held in Guwahati.

"I raise the issue in the forum, so they (centre) can intervene these groups," N Biren Singh said. "Poppy cultivation and drug smuggling from the Myanmar border are taking place in Manipur. My immediate need is to give rehabilitate poppy planters for their livelihood. So that we can seize the poppy plantation," the Manipur Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that "I am so worried about our future generation. Our war against drugs will be continued." He also said the insurgents are coming from outside the order and "we need fencing and this issue has already discussed with the Union Home Minister and fencing works of 40-km has already started and further 60-km will be taken up." Singh also urged the centre to make a 'Topographical Need Base Budget' for the North-Eastern states. "The North-Eastern region has difficult terrain and hills. The cost of any infrastructure project is increased up to ten times more in the hilly areas. In Delhi, connecting from one village to another the cost is hardly Rs 1 crore or Rs 2 crore. But in a hilly areas like in Assam, Manipur or Nagaland the cost of the infrastructure project is increased. So we need 'Topographical Need Base Budget'," Singh said. (ANI)

