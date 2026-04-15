Iran's Diplomatic Exchange: Freedom for Mahdieh Esfandiari

Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian student, has been released and returned to Iran from France, according to Iranian state television on Wednesday.

Esfandiari faced a conviction in February for glorifying terrorism through her social media activity. She spent nearly a year in prison before her release.

This development follows the departure of two French nationals from Iran after more than three years in detention on security charges, showcasing a potential diplomatic exchange between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)