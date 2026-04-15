Iran's Diplomatic Exchange: Freedom for Mahdieh Esfandiari
Iranian student Mahdieh Esfandiari has returned to Iran following her release in France. Her release coincides with the departure of two French nationals from Iran, who had been detained for over three years on security charges. Esfandiari was convicted in February for her social media posts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 04:08 IST
Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian student, has been released and returned to Iran from France, according to Iranian state television on Wednesday.
Esfandiari faced a conviction in February for glorifying terrorism through her social media activity. She spent nearly a year in prison before her release.
This development follows the departure of two French nationals from Iran after more than three years in detention on security charges, showcasing a potential diplomatic exchange between the countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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