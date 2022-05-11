Left Menu

Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Andhra's Srikakulam

A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra's Srikakulam district on Tuesday amid the impact of cyclone Asani in the area.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:09 IST

Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI


SI of Naupada (Srikakulam district) said that the intelligence department has been informed about the incident. "It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials," the SI said.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning. Cyclone Asani continues to disrupt the flight operations in Andhra's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as all IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

