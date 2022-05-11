Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Andhra's Srikakulam
A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra's Srikakulam district on Tuesday amid the impact of cyclone Asani in the area.
- Country:
- India
A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra's Srikakulam district on Tuesday amid the impact of cyclone Asani in the area. The people on the shore were seen dragging the chariot out of the water and bringing it to the shore.
SI of Naupada (Srikakulam district) said that the intelligence department has been informed about the incident. "It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials," the SI said.
Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning. Cyclone Asani continues to disrupt the flight operations in Andhra's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as all IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- Naupada
- Cyclone Asani
- Asani
- Visakhapatnam
- Srikakulam
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh registers four new COVID-19 cases
Andhra Tourism Minister Roja meets Telangana CM
Telangana is better than Andhra Pradesh in providing electricity, water: KTR
TDP demands resignation of Andhra Education Minister over class 10 exam paper leak case
Andhra CM directs officials to make 10 months of internship mandatory for graduation courses