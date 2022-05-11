German regulator says gas import volumes stable

Germany's energy regulator on Wednesday said gas imports overall were stable as a 25% drop on Waidhaus on the border for Russian flows via Ukraine was more than compensated by higher volumes from Norway and the Netherlands.

The comment echoed an earlier statement by Germany's economy ministry after flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point in Ukraine dried up.

