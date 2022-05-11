German regulator says gas import volumes stable
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:59 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's energy regulator on Wednesday said gas imports overall were stable as a 25% drop on Waidhaus on the border for Russian flows via Ukraine was more than compensated by higher volumes from Norway and the Netherlands.
The comment echoed an earlier statement by Germany's economy ministry after flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point in Ukraine dried up.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany to supply Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine
Floating LNG terminal to enter operation at start of 2023 in Germany -Welt
Germany plans to help Ukrainian refugees convert money into euros
At defence talks in Germany, US says world galvanized against Russia's invasion
Norway to allocate $44 mln to British-led Ukraine weapons procurement