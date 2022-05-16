Buddha's teachings of peace, tolerance still relevant: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday commemorated the teachings of Gautama Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

Lord Buddha's teachings of peace, tolerance and non-violence are still relevant, Rao said.

'Buddhavanam', the Buddhist heritage theme park constructed on par with international standards on the banks of Krishna river at Nagarjuna Sagar in the state, has been dedicated to the nation recently, he pointed out.

The 'Buddhavanam', with an array of Buddha's life and teachings, would flourish as a famous spiritual centre in the world, the Chief Minister said.

