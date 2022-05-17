About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal servicemen leave plant - Reuters witness
About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian servicemen who were holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's southeast, which was besieged by Russia, left the plant on Monday, a Reuters witness said. It was not possible to determine how many servicemen were aboard the buses. It was also unclear whether those on board were all among the 40 wounded fighters Ukrainian officers said to have been beneath the plant.
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 00:37 IST
About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian servicemen who were holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's southeast, which was besieged by Russia, left the plant on Monday, a Reuters witness said.
It was not possible to determine how many servicemen were aboard the buses. It was also unclear whether those on board were all among the 40 wounded fighters Ukrainian officers said to have been beneath the plant. Some 600 servicemen were said to have been inside.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it started shelling Azovstal plant after Ukraine took advantage of ceasefire - RIA
Russia still ready to provide safe passage from Azovstal, Putin tells Israel's Bennett
Putin says Russia ready to provide safe passage for civilians in Mariupol's Azovstal
Mariupol mayor says heavy fighting under way at Azovstal steel plant
Kremlin denies Russian troops have entered Ukraine's Azovstal plant