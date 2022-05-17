Left Menu

About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal servicemen leave plant - Reuters witness

About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian servicemen who were holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's southeast, which was besieged by Russia, left the plant on Monday, a Reuters witness said. It was not possible to determine how many servicemen were aboard the buses. It was also unclear whether those on board were all among the 40 wounded fighters Ukrainian officers said to have been beneath the plant.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 00:37 IST
About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal servicemen leave plant - Reuters witness

About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian servicemen who were holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's southeast, which was besieged by Russia, left the plant on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

It was not possible to determine how many servicemen were aboard the buses. It was also unclear whether those on board were all among the 40 wounded fighters Ukrainian officers said to have been beneath the plant. Some 600 servicemen were said to have been inside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022