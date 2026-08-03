Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav extends wishes on first Monday of Shravan

Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Monday extended his best wishes to the people on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan during his visit to the historic Harihar Nath temple in Sonepur. Offering prayers at the temple, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader highlighted his family's deep-rooted connection with the deity and sought blessings for the welfare of the state.

Speaking to ANI after offering prayers, Yadav said, "I extend my best wishes to everyone on this first Monday of Sawan. We have all gathered here at the Harihar Nath temple. Our family has shared a deep, long-standing bond with Baba Harihar Nath of Sonepur. My appeal to the administration is to ensure that the devotees face no inconvenience; let everything be managed well so that everyone receives Baba's blessings. May Baba grant us the strength to combat issues like inflation, unemployment, corruption, and rising crime, to eradicate unemployment and curb inflation." When asked about the ongoing Bankipur bypoll, the former Deputy Chief Minister downplayed the political heat, stating, "Elections are a regular occurrence."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the first Monday of the sacred Shravan month. "Heartfelt wishes to all countrymen on the first Monday of the sacred Shravan month. May Lord Mahadev, the God of Gods, continue to shower his blessings on everyone. Om Namah Shivaya," said Amit Shah.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion. Paying salutations to Lord Shiva, the Health Minister said that the holy month of Shravan brings happiness, prosperity, excellent health, peace, and spiritual energy into everyone's lives.

"Om, we know that Purusha; we meditate on the Great God. May Rudra illumine our intellects. Heartfelt greetings to all devotees and Shiva bhakts on the first Monday of the sacred month of Shravan, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev. I pray that through the boundless grace of Lord Bholenath, this holy month of Shravan brings happiness, prosperity, excellent health, peace, and spiritual energy into everyone's lives. May all heartfelt wishes be fulfilled by Mahadev's grace. Har Har Mahadev!," said JP Nadda. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called upon people to observe the holy month of Shravan with a commitment to service, cleanliness, water conservation, environmental protection and social participation, describing the festival as a symbol of public welfare, harmony and respect for nature.

Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, is a deeply auspicious period dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, highlighted by strict day-long fasts every Monday (Sawan Somwar) and the vibrant Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage where devotees fetch holy water from sacred rivers to offer at temples. Symbolising spiritual renewal, rejuvenation, and cleansing during the monsoon season, this holy month encourages introspection, vegetarianism, and divine devotion to seek Lord Shiva's blessings for prosperity, health, and liberation. (ANI)