Left Menu

Hard for Hungary to diversify energy supply without EU cash, says Poland

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:27 IST
Hard for Hungary to diversify energy supply without EU cash, says Poland
Katalin Novak Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Poland

It will be hard for Hungary to diversify its energy supplies if European Union funds remain blocked, Polish President Andrzej Duda told a joint media conference with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak on Tuesday.

"Please remember that it will be hard for the Hungarians to diversify if European recovery funds remain blocked," Duda said, adding that he hoped the sixth package of sanctions on Russia could be agreed on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022