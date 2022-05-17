Hard for Hungary to diversify energy supply without EU cash, says Poland

It will be hard for Hungary to diversify its energy supplies if European Union funds remain blocked, Polish President Andrzej Duda told a joint media conference with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak on Tuesday.

"Please remember that it will be hard for the Hungarians to diversify if European recovery funds remain blocked," Duda said, adding that he hoped the sixth package of sanctions on Russia could be agreed on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)