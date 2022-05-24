Left Menu

EU, United States pushing for global fuel production increase - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:53 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

The European Union and the United States are trying to convince oil and gas-producing countries to increase their production to help lower global fuel prices, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

"It is necessary that we start to increase the supply with gas, with fuel, with all the things to make it feasible for the countries to pay for their bill," Scholz was quoted as saying, asked about a U.S.-EU initiative mentioned by his economy minister.

"We are now discussing with all these countries that are exploring oil and gas and trying to convince them to increase their capacities, so this would help the world market."

