Qatar Investment Authority cannot exit Russian market

The Qatar Investment Authority cannot exit the Russian market and is waiting to assess its position there because of the Ukraine crisis, the sovereign wealth fund's chief investment officer for Europe, Russia, and Turkey said Tuesday. "We can't do much in Russia ... We have to really assess where to stand on those opportunities there. I think it is a very difficult position for us, being an investor with one name," said Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi. QIA owns a 19% stake in Russian state-backed oil giant Rosneft, which Al-Hammadi said is the fund's only holding "of significance" in Russia.

