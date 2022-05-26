Investing in Māori media sector to support industry

Investing in the Māori media sector over the next two years will support the industry while it transitions to a new public media environment, Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson announced today.

"By capturing and sharing local stories and innovative Māori content with New Zealand audiences, across a range of platforms, we can continue to build our cultural and national identity," Willie Jackson said.

"Māori media plays a vital role in normalising and revitalising te reo Māori and helps us work towards having one million New Zealanders speak basic te reo Māori by 2040 - an important goal under the Maihi Karauna (the Government's Māori Language Strategy). It's important to have quality te reo Māori available to all New Zealanders to increase its status in society.

"The $40 million Budget 22 investment will also support the sector to further develop its workforce capability in an industry where Māori are underrepresented," Willie Jackson said.

While the entire world is grappling with high inflation due to Covid and the war in Ukraine, the Government's strong economic management means investments can continue to be made to secure our future without increasing debt.

This funding will support Māori Television, iwi radio, and the independent production community, while maintaining the role of Te Māngai Pāho to have an independent view over the wider sector.

"The investment in the Māori media sector delivers on a Labour Manifesto commitment and help us achieve our goal of one million New Zealanders able to speak basic te reo Māori by 2040.

"Positioning Māori media and mainstream public media to work more closely together, will ensure the diverse realities of Māori are reflected across a range of platforms.

"This funding is the first step in my plan to support the future of Māori media and we are continuing to work on other ways to support the sector., ," Minister Jackson said.

Funding will support:

The development of a sector-wide workforce strategy and growing current workforce development initiatives - $8m

Maintaining and growing iwi media collaboration in news and current affairs -$12m

The creation of innovative content that reflects Māori language, culture, stories, and perspectives - $20m

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)