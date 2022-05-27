Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 91 pilgrim deaths since Char Dham Yatra started this year

A total of 91 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, informed the officials on Friday.

27-05-2022
A total of 91 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, informed the officials on Friday. Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) Health Shailja Bhatt cited heart attack as the primary reason behind the reported deaths on Friday.

" Most of the pilgrims died due to heart attacks. Also, health services in Char Dham have been strengthened as compared to earlier," Bhatt told ANI. An addition of 169 doctors has been deployed.

Char Dham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8. (ANI)

