Gazprom says it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, Friday flows edge down
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:35 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Friday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.6 million cubic meters (mcm), slightly down from 44.5 mcm on Thursday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
