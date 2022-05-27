Telangana government gives Rs 5,000 for honorarium for Imams, Muezzins in the state

The Telangana government pays Rs 5,000 every month as an honorarium for Imams and Muezzins of the state, with this government scheme thousands of Imams and Muezzins are getting benefited. Through the Telangana Wafk board amount will be distributed to all the mosques in the state.

Talking to ANI, Hafeez Mohd Abdulla, an Imam said," I am Imam in Jaama Masjid, Mohammed lane from the last 8 to 10 years, I thank KCR sir for giving us monthly salaries of Rs 5,000, hope this will continue for a long time." He further added, " I also Thank Owaisi sir and local MLA. What every amount you are giving us it's a unique no government have taken care of us but KCR sir is doing it. I pray to Allah to bless him with good health".

Another imam, Mohd Salauddin Azam said", since last 40 years, he working as a Imam here. I thank KCR sir for giving us Rs 5,000 salary every month we are getting this just because of KCR sir I pray God bless him with Good Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)