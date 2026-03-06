Left Menu

Nepal elections: RSP leading in 23 seats as per initial results

Rastriya Swotantra Party is leading in 23 seats, while Nepali Congress and CPN-UML are leading in three each as per the preliminary election results. Vote counting started late on Thursday night, according to the Election Commission.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-03-2026 07:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 07:36 IST
Nepal elections: RSP leading in 23 seats as per initial results
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Rastriya Swotantra Party is leading in 23 seats, while Nepali Congress and CPN-UML are leading in three each as per the preliminary election results. Vote counting started late on Thursday night, according to the Election Commission. Counting is expected to be completed by Friday night. Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday - the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

 Global
2
CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

 Global
3
CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

 Global
4
CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026