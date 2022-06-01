Left Menu

Russia says U.S. is adding fuel to fire by supplying Ukraine with rockets

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:00 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia accused the United States on Wednesday of adding fuel to the fire by supplying advanced rockets to Ukraine, and said it did not trust Kyiv not to fire them into Russia.

"We believe that the U.S. is deliberately pouring oil on the fire. The U.S. is obviously holding the line that it will fight Russia to the last Ukrainian," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

