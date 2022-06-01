J-K: Vaccination for Hajj pilgrims in full swing in the Valley

With the aim of protecting the Hajj pilgrims from various infections and promoting health safety measures, a vaccination programme has been running at full steam for the last couple of days in the Valley, informed the officials on Wednesday. About 5,281 people from the Valley would be going on the pilgrimage this year.

The department of health services is providing vaccine doses free of cost. The pilgrims lauded the arrangements and appreciated the efforts of the government in arranging the vaccination facilities under one roof.

"We thank the organizers for the vaccination drive. Their aim to keep us safe is really thoughtful," said Aquib Javaid, a pilgrim. Earlier, an orientation-cum-training program was organized by authorities of Hajj house Srinagar in various districts of the Kashmir Valley on May 21.

These orientation training programmes were conducted o spread awareness and provide information about performing Hajj. The authorities distributed special pamphlets and various experts delivered brief lectures to help the devotees. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all able-bodied Muslims to perform if they can afford it.

Before the virus emerged, some 2.5 million people used to travel every year to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)