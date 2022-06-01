Left Menu

GreenZo Energy plans Rs 400 cr investment to set up electrolyzer factory

GreenZo Energy on Wednesday said it is planning to invest up to Rs 400 crore to set up a 250 MW electrolyzer factory. The company will also spend Rs 70 crore on the RD Research Development for the production of the green hydrogen electrolyzer in 2022-23, the company said.In a statement, the company said, It plans to set up a 250 MW electrolyzer factory, which would consume an investment of Rs 3-4 billion by the end of 2025.

GreenZo Energy on Wednesday said it is planning to invest up to Rs 400 crore to set up a 250 MW electrolyzer factory.

The company will also spend Rs 70 crore on R&D (Research & Development) for the production of the green hydrogen electrolyzer in 2022-23, the company said.

In a statement, the company said, ''It plans to set up a 250 MW electrolyzer factory, which would consume an investment of Rs 3-4 billion by the end of 2025. This will ensure the availability of end-to-end solutions within the country and cut down dependence on imports for this key equipment. Local production of electrolyzers is crucial to bringing the cost of green hydrogen to USD 1-2 per kilogram by 2030''.

Sandeep Agarwal, Founder, and Chairman of GreenZo Energy said the company will invest over Rs 70 million on the R&D department on technology for the production of the green hydrogen electrolyzer in 2022-23. The statement did not provide any further information related to the location of the plant.

