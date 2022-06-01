PM meets world champion Nikhat Zareen, bronze medallists Manisha and Parveen
An honour to meet our Honble PM narendramodi sir. Thank you sir, Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi. Manisha tweeted, An absolute honour meeting our Honble Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India's newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.
While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively. ''An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir,'' Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi. Manisha tweeted, ''An absolute honour meeting our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support.'' PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zareen
- Manisha
- Parveen Hooda
- Narendra Modi
- Istanbul
- India
- Shri
- Parveen
- Modi
- Hon'ble
- Manisha Moun
ALSO READ
'America better positioned to lead the world in 21st century', Biden tells Indian American
India-Jamaica economic relations flourish even after geographical constraints: President Kovind
US: Indian American group to host summit gala this week
India-Southeast Asia will worsen emission profile on rising crude steel production
US special envoy for Tibetan issues arrives in India