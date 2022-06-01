UK government approves Shell North Sea gas project
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:29 IST
British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday Shell's North Sea Jackdaw gas field had received final regulatory approval.
"Let's source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security," Kwarteng said on Twitter.
